SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco’s Oasis Nightclub, which was on the verge of closing has been granted a second chance at life through a multi-million-dollar donation from Bay Area philanthropists, Mark and Mary Stevens. Their son, Sky Stevens, is a frequent attendee of the nightclub. Mark is a managing partner of S-Cubbed Capital, a venture capital firm.

In Spring/Summer 2026, Oasis will reopen as a rebranded performing arts institution. On Thursday, January 1, 2026, the nightclub will close for approximately six months for renovations instead of closing down its business.

On Friday, December 26, 2025, the owner of the nightclub, D’Arcy Drollinger, officially announced that the business had been saved. On December 20, 2025, the Stevens Family saved the nightclub with only days prior to the closure, providing emergency funding in millions. In July 2025, Drollinger announced the closure of the nightclub after New Year’s Eve 2025 because of rising operational costs and pandemic-related financial struggles, meaning foot traffic had slowed down since the pandemic.

The generous donation will allow Drollinger to purchase its building from 298 11th Street, hire additional staff, and fund extensive renovations. Oasis’ future vision is not going to be just another drag bar, but more than a performing arts institution. Oasis opened on New Year’s Eve 2014 and has been a hotspot for LGBTQAI+ nightlife.