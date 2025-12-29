SAN FRANCISCO—On December 24, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced that Sergio Alvarado, 60, was sentenced to a term of 25 years and four months in State Prison following his conviction for multiple counts of rape and other sexual assault charges.

Alvarado was convicted of three counts of forcible rape and one count of forcible oral copulation for incidents that occurred in 2014. He was also convicted of one count of attempted forceable oral copulation on a minor and one count of assault for incidents that occurred in 2019 involving a different victim.

According to testimony and other evidence presented at trial, the defendant sexually assaulted the first victim, a relative, repeatedly over a period of several months. Several years later, he assaulted the other victim, a 16-year-old relative, in his car after he offered to drive her to a job interview.

The case against Alvarado was successfully prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Sheila Johnson, with assistance from District Attorney Investigators Molly Braun and Shan Johnson and paralegal Andrew Ong. Victim Advocate Melissa Curiel worked closely with the victims throughout the pendency of this case. La Casa De Las Madres also provided invaluable support and encouragement to the survivors throughout the pendency of this case. Prosecutors were able to present a strong case against Mr. Alvarado based on the incredible work of the SFPD Special Victims Unit.

“Family violence occurs within ongoing relationships that are expected to be protective, supportive, and nurturing,” said Assistant District Attorney Sheila Johnson. “Mr. Alvarado’s exploitation of that trust caused two generations of women profound psychological trauma. Hopefully, seeing him brought to justice restores their sense of humanity and sends the message that violence of this kind will not be tolerated.”