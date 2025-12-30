SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, December 29, the San Francisco Police Department reported that a suspect has been arrested for animal cruelty.

The SFPD reported at approximately 11:10 a.m. officers from Southern District Station responded to the 400 block of China Basin St. regarding a person assaulting a dog. Officers arrived on scene and located a male matching the suspect description who was in possession of a deceased dog.

The officers detained the male and conducted an investigation. While on scene, witnesses provided officers with information regarding the incident. Officers developed probable cause to arrest the suspect, identified as a 46-year-old male from San Francisco, Charles Roy Wentworth, 46, of San Francisco.

Officers transported Wentworth to the San Francisco County Jail, where he was booked for the felony charge of animal cruelty (597(a) PC). Animal Care and Control (ACC) arrived on scene and took custody of the deceased dog and is conducting an independent investigation.

“Violence and cruelty towards animals are unacceptable,” said San Francisco Police Department Acting Commander Chris Del Gandio. “This is an extremely disturbing incident that was witnessed by our community, and our officers acted swiftly to locate the suspect and place him under arrest.”

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.