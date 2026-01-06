CINCINNATI, OH—On Monday, January 5, at approximately 12:00 a.m., a person of interest, later identified as William DeFoor, aka Julia, 26, used a hammer to break the windows of Vice President JD Vance’s home.



According to Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department inmate records, DeFoor was booked into jail at approximately 5:30 a.m.on charges of obstructing official business, criminal endangerment, criminal trespass, and vandalism.



In addition to breaking the windows of JD Vance’s home, DeFoor reportedly broke the window out of an unmarked federal vehicle sitting in the driveway of the Vice President’s home. The suspect caused an estimated $28,000 worth of damage. The second family was not home at the time the crimes were committed.



JD Vance posted the following message on his X social media page.



“I appreciate everyone’s well-wishes about the attack at our home. As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows. I am grateful to the Secret Service and the Cincinnati Police for responding quickly. We weren’t even home as we had already returned to DC.



One request to the media. We try to protect our kids as much as possible from the realities of this life of public service. In that light, I am skeptical of the news value of plastering images of our home with holes in the windows.”



Reports indicate that DeFoor has a criminal record. He was arrested in 2024. He was court-ordered to mental health treatment for his 2024 crimes.



William DeFoor is technically William DeFoor III, son of Dr. William DeFoor Jr. The following information came directly from Doximity.



“Dr. William Robert DeFoor Jr. is a urologist in Cincinnati, Ohio, and is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including St. Elizabeth Edgewood, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Cincinnati, and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.



He received his medical degree from the University of Kentucky College of Medicine and has been in practice for 21 years. He specializes in pediatric urology, in particular, lower urinary reconstructive surgery, kidney and ureteral stones, pediatric urologic oncology, and minimally invasive pediatric urology.”



Dr. DeFoor was reportedly a large donor to former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris’s political campaign.