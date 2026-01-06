HOLLYWOOD- It’s a new year and hope everyone is enjoying the New Year so far. Spending time with family and friends is priceless. Whether you go to a concert or stay at home. It’s always fun. The phrase “family is everything,” often reflects a cultural or society belief that emphasizes the importance of family bonds, support, and connection. I’ve been fortunate to meet great friends in the recent months. Family and friends are a great support system. Family can provide emotional stability and a sense of belonging. For so many people, family members are the first people they turn in times of crisis. Families share a unique history, traditions and experiences that can strengthen bonds and create a sense of unity. While there can be societal pressure to conform to the idea of a close-knit family, leading people to express the sentiment even if their personal experiences differ.

While others experience estrangement, conflict, or loss, making the phrase feel alien or untrue. Many people find support and love in friendships, which serve as vital non-romantic networks that boost mental and physical well-being, reduce stress and loneliness, and offer unique perspectives and unconditional acceptance, acting as crucial “chosen family,” for life’s challenges. While friends provide a safe space to vent, cry and share feelings, offering understanding and validation. I had the pleasure of meeting nice people at the Wayne Newton “Up and Personal, “ concert on December 29, 2025. Wayne Newton, 83, spoke fondly of his friendships with Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Dean Martin and Elvis Presley among others.

He learned discipline and showmanship from Sinatra, who mentored him, and forming a good bond with Elvis after meeting him on the Bonanza set, even counseling him during his divorce and missing his show one night due to talking to him. He often credited Sinatra and other legends like Sammy Davis Jr. for teaching him to be a dedicated entertainer who puts on a great show.Sinatra took Newton under his wing, ensuring he got performance slots and teaching him the importance of discipline and treating every show as it were his last. Sinatra’s friendship helped Newton understand how to adjust and succeed in show business, a lesson he cherishes. Newton met Elvis while filming Bonanza and they became good friends. Newton once talked so long with Elvis about his divorce that he missed his own-late night show at the Sands, highlighting their close bond.

He started his concert with Elvis’s song 2001: A Space Odyssey. Wayne Newton and Elvis Presley were very close friends and mutual admirers , especially during Elvis’s Las Vegas years. Wayne mentioned Elvis was kind, supportive and encouraging to him in his early career. They socialized in Las Vegas and shared a genuine friendship, not a rivalry. Both became icons of Las Vegas, though Elvis helped transform Vegas into a rock-and-pop destination, while Wayne became known as “Mr. Las Vegas.” Elvis performed legendary residences at the International Hotel now the Westgate. Wayne credited Elvis for opening doors for entertainers like him in Vegas. Elvis once gave Wayne a scarf during a performance-something Elvis was famous for and Wayne treasured it.

Wayne has many stories about Elvis’s generosity and humility offstage. Wayne consistently spoke warmly and protectively of Elvis’ legacy. He called Elvis one of the greatest entertainers who ever lived. They weren’t competitors they were friends, bonded by music, Las Vegas, and Dep mutual respect. Wayne Newton has always honored Elvis as a mentor figure and cultural giant. Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Roll whose birthday is on January 8, will be celebrated by fans worldwide. He would have turned 91 years old. While Elvis was born in Tupelo, Mississippi, in a two-room house, he died cat Graceland in a mansion. He was truly family-oriented, and when his mom passes, a piece of his heart went with her. His death was a heart attack at his home at the age of 42. Each year, fans gather at Graceland to celebrate Elvis’ birthday with events, concerts and panels.

Rose’s Scoop: It was hard to believe that so many fans of Wayne Newton were also fans of Elvis Presley. January was known as a month softened referred to as “going-back-to-work” month for Elvis following spending the holidays at home in Memphis with family and friends. Elvis recorded some of his big hits during January. It was a month for his live TV performances in 1956, 1957 and 1973. Happy New Year everyone!