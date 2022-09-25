Cruise Driverless Vehicles Stall In Middle Of Traffic

SAN FRANCISCO—Multiple Cruise Driverless vehicles were involved in three separate traffic incidents in San Francisco on Thursday, September 22.

In one incident one Cruise vehicle with the name “Jasper” on it came to a stop in front of a bus with its music blaring and hazards flashing. A blocked Muni bus was forced to maneuver around it as first reported by KRON4.

Another Cruise vehicle came across into the bus lane and came to a stop at around 10:19 p.m. on Geary Street at Franklin. A bus was parked next to it.

It was also reported that two Cruise vehicles stalled next to each other at the location of Sacramento and Leavenworth at around 10:00 p.m. Several cars and buses were stopped because of the vehicles.

There were no reported injuries and Cruise tech teams arrived on the scene about 20 minutes after receiving initial reports.

Back in July about 20 Cruise Driverless vehicles blocked several lanes of traffic in the City of San Francisco. This came one month after San Francisco gave approval for the company to operate within city limits.

The San Francisco News reached out to Cruise for more information but did not hear back before print.