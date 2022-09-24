Dominique Robinson Arrested For Shooting In Bayview

SAN FRANCISCO—Dominique Robinson, 28, has been arrested for a shooting that recently transpired in the Bayview district on Wednesday, September 21. She was booked at 7:54 p.m. according to records. Police say that there are other outstanding suspects.

The shooting injured two people near the 1600 block of Palou Avenue and the Third Street Muni stop at around noon. The two victims were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation thwarted bus service temporarily but resumed around 3:00 p.m. that day.

Robinson currently does not have a court date scheduled. She faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an inhabited dwelling or car, and carrying a loaded firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in a car.

This is an ongoing case and if any one has information please contact 415-575-4444 or text TIP411.

The San Francisco News reached out to the SFPD for more information but did not hear back before print.