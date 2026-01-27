SAN FRANCISCO—Born in 1960 in San Francisco, Chris Larsen is an American technology executive, entrepreneur and angel investor, who is known as the co-founder and Executive Chairman of Ripple, a blockchain-based payment company.

In January 2026, Larsen announced a $5 million investment for revitalizing the Tenderloin District, specifically the Larkin Street corridor, improving on new safety features, art and community events.

In June 2025, Larsen provided a $9.4 million donation to fund a new SFPD Real-Time Investigation Center, and he offered a rent-free building lease. In November 2025, a new violence program was initiated, targeting Tenderloin youth with $200,000 in private donations; it is separated from the current revitalization efforts.

In May 2025, Larsen funded a $3 million initiative with venture capitalist, Michael Moritz, who is best known for Sequoia Capital for Avenue Greenlight to power-wash sidewalks in seven San Francisco neighborhoods, which included the Tenderloin, Mission, Sunset, Richmond, Chinatown, Fillmore and North Beach District.

In June 2024, Larsen announced a $1 million donation to the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) for officer wellness and community engagement initiatives.

In May 2023, Larsen donated $2 million through his nonprofit organization, Avenue Greenlight, to 50 local organizations for the revitalization of shopping districts across the city of San Francisco, which included Union Square. In October 2023, a $4 million campaign called ‘It All Starts Here’ was jumpstarted to boost San Francisco’s image, which was sponsored in partnership with Larsen.