SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, January 23 at 2:43 p.m., the San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) was dispatched to a two-vehicle collision at the intersections of Market Street and Larkin Street, which involved a block Ford Explorer that overturned and a gray Mercedes station wagon.

From 2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., the Department of Emergency Management issued an alert for San Francisco residents to avoid the area. The accident disrupted MUNI service, so inbound F-line streetcars were held in position while outbound cars were rerouted to the ferry.

At 3:18 p.m., medical crews were at the scene to treat two individuals for minor injuries, but there were no major casualties. At 3:45 p.m., crews started to right the vehicle that had flipped over so that it could be towed away. By 4:30 p.m., the emergency alert was cancelled, and the scene was declared solved.

Market Street and Larkin Street were closed for approximately 2 hours because of the accident, affecting MUNI transit system.

During the clean-up, MUNI riders were advised to use the underground subway between Van Ness and Embarcadero Stations.