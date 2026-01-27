HOLLYWOOD- They call him “Iron Mike Tyson,” and is regarded as one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time. He was one of the youngest boxers to hold the record for the WBC, WBA and IBF world heavyweight titles at once. He was also coined with titles of “kid dynamite” and the “baddest man on the planet”. Back in 2011, Tyson was inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame and inaugurated into the Las Vegas Hall of Fame in 2013. A book titled “Undisputed Truth,” written by Larry Sloman, became a New York Times bestseller, then it was turned into a one-man hit sow brought to life by Spike Lee. Tyson’s mass appeal started with his showmanship and then mixed with an even stronger personality that turned him into a bonafide star.

In 2009, Tyson starred in blockbuster movies such as The Hangover and The Hangover 2, and also several documentaries. In 2015, Mike worked with director Bert Marcus on a star-studded documentary. Champs, was about all the boxing greats. He has many film credits, including Vendetta, alongside Bruce Willis. In 2020, Tyson set aside scripts and went for an eight-round exhibition fight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles against bRoy Jones, Jr. Tyson has star-power when 73k people attended Netflix’s first live sports event at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Who could forget the Tyson and Jake Paul match. Mike Tyson was at the one-man show at the Hard Rock & Casino Atlantic City on Friday January 23, 2026. This performance is part of a tour being filmed for a 2026 Netflix special which follows his recent high-profile fight on the streaming platform. The show was fantastic , which shows a candid look at his life and career.

The show titled, “Return of the Mike,” is written and directed by Kiki Tyson, his wife. It took place at the Hard Rock & Casino in Atlantic City and was truly remarkable. It was an intimate stage performance capturing his life story, including his rise and battles with addition, which he spoke openly about his cocaine addiction. The tour is being filmed for a future Netflix special, with a live taping taking lace also in Hollywood, Florida. Mike is an ambassador for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. While his previous smash hit “Undisputed Truth” to boxing glory, focused on his formative years and rise to boxing glory, Return of the Mike ventures even deeper into his extraordinary life. From battles with addiction and mental health to candid reflections on his celebrated career.

The show revisited his wild younger self and share wisdom through the unexpected comedy of life. After Undisputed Truth, people kept asking when I would return, and now it was time-no holding back, no filter, said Tyson. Hard Rock knows how to put on a show, and bring people together to have a good time for an unforgettable night. I sat in section 103, which gave me a pretty good view of Tyson, little did I know that the couple in front of me was Roxanne Shante and her husband. She is an American rapper. She first gained attention back in 1984 through the Roxanne Wars, and was part of the Juice Crew. The 2017 film Roxanne Roxanne is a dramatization of Shante’s life. Shante, as one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met, as of 12/15/25, she hosts the daily show Have A Nice Day on Rock The Bells via Sirius XM.

On my same row, was someone by the name as Tyson called him long neck, he was told to stand up by Tyson, since Tyson was comparing his neck and his. Tyson’s 20-inch neck was a defining attribute and a crucial, calculated component of his performance in the ring. By the age of 18, Tyson had developed this massive thick neck through intense training. This is why he introduced long neck , since his neck had to be 10 inches, that is my speculation, not a fact. It was a special night for Tyson, since two of his sons were in the audience . Morocco, was celebrating his birthday that night, and Miguel was there as well, and stands about 6’3. Miguel was extremely cordial.

Rose’s Scoop: The Internet personality who is known as Daddy Long Neck is David Samuelson Jr. The two are connected through Tyson’s media appearances and podcasts where they have collaborated together. Tyson acknowledged him, telling the crowd “Long Neck stand up,” during the live event.