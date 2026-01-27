San Jose, CA – On the morning of Tuesday, January 27, 2026, a pedestrian was struck and killed in East San Jose, according to NBC Bay Area.

The San Jose Police Department reports that the collision occurred at approximately 11:19 AM near the intersection of South King and Story roads.

Emergency personnel responded promptly to reports of a traffic collision in the area. Upon arrival, first responders assessed the scene and pronounced the pedestrian deceased at the location.

The driver involved remained at the scene and was cooperating with officers. Police have stated that interviews and scene documentation are ongoing, in accordance with routine protocols for pedestrian fatalities.

At this time, no additional details regarding the identity of the victim or the circumstances leading to the collision have been released.

Pedestrian Fatalities and Wrongful Death Claims

Drivers have a Duty of Care towards pedestrians, which includes being vigilant for those travelling by foot and, if a collision occurs, staying with the victim, alerting emergency responders, and cooperating with authorities investigating the crash.

For those who lose a loved one in a pedestrian accident, filing a Wrongful Death claim with the assistance of an experienced attorney can provide compensation for medical bills, funeral costs, and other related damages.

