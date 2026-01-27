WESTWOOD—On January 23, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the arrest of Alexander Soofer, 42, the Assistant Director of the Hyde Park non-profit, Abundant Blessings. Soofer stands accused of scimming from donated funds between 2018-2025.



According to a press release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, the funds were intended to benefit the homeless population in Hyde Park.



A federal criminal complaint charges Mr. Soofer with fraudulently obtaining $23 million in public funds intended to combat homelessness. Records indicate that Soofer pocketed at least $10 million. He purchased a $7 million home in Westwood, a $125,000 Range Rover, paid for private school for his children, used a private jet, and stayed in luxury resorts, all in the name of charity.



Alexander Soofer is charged with wire fraud. He was arrested on January 23 and was expected to make his first court appearance the same day in the U.S. District Court in Santa Ana.



First Assistant U.S. Attorney, Bill Essayli, issued the following Statement.



“California is the poster child of rampant fraud, waste, and abuse of tax dollars. The state has facilitated the spending of billions of dollars to combat homelessness, with little to show for it and almost no oversight.



Thankfully, the federal government has begun auditing California’s spending, and today’s is just one example of how fraudsters have swindled millions of dollars from taxpayers. The money should have gone to those in need, instead it lines the pockets of individuals subsidizing their lavish lifestyle.”



FBi Assistant Director in Charge, Los Angeles Field Office, Akli Davis, stated the following.



Soofer Allegedly prioritized his own greed over decency and respect for the laws of our country. The FBI and our law enforcement partners remain dedicated to investigating and holding accountable those, like Soofer, who we contend flagrantly disregarded our laws by seeking to enrich himself at the public’s expense.”



According to an affidavit filed with the complaint, Soofer had a contract with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) to provide housing and other needs and services for 600 individuals at multiple locations throughout South Los Angeles who were experiencing homelessness.



Reports indicate that of the $23 million, $5 million came from LAHSA, and $17 million from the non-profit, Special Services for Groups Inc. The full text of the complaint may be found in the press release on the DOJ website.



On January 23, Alexander Soofer was booked into jail at the Alhambra police department. He was released on a $610,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for January 27, at the Los Angeles Superior Court located at 111 N. Hill St. in Los Angeles at 8:30 a.m.



If convicted, Soofer could face up to 20 years in prison. The FBI, IRS Criminal Investigation, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Office of the Attorney General are investigating this matter.



Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kerry L. Quinn and Kevin B. Reidy of the Major Frauds Section are prosecuting the case.