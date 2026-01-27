WESTWOOD—On January 21, former NFL lineman Kevin Lamar Johnson, 55, was found dead at a homeless encampment in the Willowbrook area. Reports indicate that Johnson’s death has been ruled a homicide. He had suffered blunt-forced trauma and multiple stab wounds.



According to his obituary, Johnson was born on October 30, 1970, in Los Angeles. He attended Westchester High School, leading the Westchester Comets to a citywide championship. He began his football career at Los Angeles Harbor College before transferring to Texas Southern University. He was part of the same defensive line as the then-future Pro Football Hall of Famer, Michael Strahan.



The LA Native was an NFL pick in 1993. He played for the Philadelphia Eagles (1995-1996), playing in 23 games, recording 43 tackles, seven sacks, and a fumble. He went with the team to the playoffs during his first season. He played for the Oakland Raiders in 1997.



Following his tenure with the NFL, Johnson played in the Arena Football League (AFL). In 1998, he was part of the Orlando Predators winning team. He also played for the Los Angeles Avengers.



Reports indicate that the homeless encampment where Johnson’s body was found was where he lived. This case is currently under investigation.



Reports indicate that the homeless encampment where Johnson’s body was found was where he lived. This case is currently under investigation.