Palo Alto, CA – In the early hours of Sunday, January 25, 2026, a hit-and-run collision resulted in the death of a pedestrian, according to KRON, with additional reporting from CHP Fatal.

The California Highway Patrol reports that the accident occurred around 5:48 AM on the Embarcadero Road west offramp to southbound U.S. Highway 101.

Authorities said first responders, including CHP officers, firefighters, paramedics, and the Palo Alto Police Department, arrived to find the victim lying in the roadway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information has been released, and the victim’s identity remains unknown. Police stated that a grey Toyota sedan was reportedly involved and left the scene before officers arrived.

As part of standard procedure, the area was secured, traffic was controlled, and investigators began documenting evidence and reviewing witness reports. CHP confirmed that the incident has been closed pending further investigation.

California Hit-and-Run Laws

California Law requires drivers involved in a collision to stop their vehicle, notify law enforcement, and exchange insurance information with others involved. Failure to do so, considered to be a “hit-and-run,” is a misdemeanor in cases of property damage and a felony when someone has been injured.

Hit-and-Runs and Wrongful Death Claims

The compensation provided by a Wrongful Death claim can financially support families grieving the loss of a loved one due to another person’s negligence. These funds can go toward hospital bills, burial expenses, and help support any dependents of the deceased.

When the at-fault party escapes justice, families may still be able to pursue compensation through their own uninsured motorist coverage. A personal injury attorney can offer guidance on what options they may have available and negotiate with insurance companies to ensure that victims receive the best settlement possible.

