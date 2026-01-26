San Jose, CA – On the evening of Sunday, January 25, 2026, a pedestrian was killed in a collision that police described as a hit-and-run involving a vehicle, according to KRON.

The San Jose Police Department reports that the accident occurred around 6:03 PM near the intersection of Borello Drive and South Bascom Avenue.

Authorities stated that an unknown vehicle traveling southbound on South Bascom Avenue struck an adult male pedestrian walking outside of a marked crosswalk. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The driver reportedly left the scene before officers arrived.

Street closures were in place at the scene while investigators processed evidence and examined the circumstances surrounding the collision. At this time, the victim’s identity has not been released, and the investigation remains ongoing.

California Hit-and-Run Laws

California Law requires drivers involved in a collision to stop their vehicle, notify law enforcement, and exchange insurance information with others involved. Failure to do so, considered to be a “hit-and-run,” is a misdemeanor in cases of property damage and a felony when someone has been injured.

Hit-and-Runs and Wrongful Death Claims

The compensation provided by a Wrongful Death claim can financially support families grieving the loss of a loved one due to another person’s negligence. These funds can go toward hospital bills, burial expenses, and help support any dependents of the deceased.

In cases where the at-fault party escapes justice, families may still be able to pursue compensation through their own uninsured driver coverage. A personal injury attorney can offer guidance on what options they may have available and negotiate with insurance companies to ensure that victims receive the best settlement possible.

