SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, May 14, 2024, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office disclosed that Cuauhtemoc Ramirez, 20, was charged in connection to over 24 organized retail theft related incidents, including multiple felony counts of robbery and vandalism.

Ramirez and his accomplices are alleged to have stolen over $100,000 in merchandise as well as to have caused thousands of dollars in damage to store property. The defendant was arraigned on two separate cases on May 13, and pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied all allegations. Ramirez is charged with three counts of robbery (PC 211), seven counts of organized retail theft (PC 490.4(a)(1)), 23 counts of commercial burglary (PC 459 2nd), 23 counts of grand theft (PC 487(a)), 11 counts of vandalism (PC 594(b)(1)), one count of attempted commercial burglary (PC 664/459 2nd), and one count of misdemeanor shoplifting (PC 459.5(a)). The criminal complaint also alleges that two incidents were committed while he was released from custody on another pending felony matter.

According to court records, Ramirez is alleged to be part of an organized group that has committed a series of thefts from Walgreens, Safeway, ZGO Perfumery, Smart & Final, BevMo, and LensCrafters across San Francisco from December 10, 2023, through April 17, 2024. He is also alleged to have vandalized property in multiple incidents and to have used the threat of force and fear to steal in three incidents.

His next court date is scheduled for June 10, 2024, to set the preliminary hearing date and for the court to rule on the People’s motion to consolidate his pending cases. The District Attorney’s Office moved to detain him pending trial because of the public safety risk he poses. The court detained Ramirez and set no bail.

The case is still actively being investigated by the San Francisco Police Department. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.