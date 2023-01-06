CINCINNATI, OH– Three days after one of the most horrifying moments in the history of sports, Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin has made “substantial improvement,” after suffering cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2. This occurred during the first quarter of an NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

On Thursday, January 5 Hamlin’s medical team said he is on a ventilator, but he is able to write messages and hold hands with visiting family members.

Hamlin’s heartbeat was restored on the field as staff tended to him, the Bills have said, before he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Millions of Americans helplessly watched Hamlin being resuscitated and given CPR on live television on Monday Night Football.

The scene on Monday night was shocking. Hamlin wobbled after making a tackle, than collapsed as he fell to the floor. An unprecedented moment of terror that feel surreal, how could this be happening?

Players from both the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills were filled with grief, crying and consoling one another amidst the chaos. Football was irrelevant when a fellow teammate or opponent’s life hung in the balance.

The game was postponed after Hamlin was rushed to the hospital. It was announced on Thursday night the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will be ruled as a “no contest,” leaving the two franchises with only 16 games.

One of the doctors, Timothy Pritts, said Hamlin is still considered critically ill and that significant progress is needed.

Hamlin is able to move his hands and feet, thedoctors said. He is unable to speak but was able to communicate in writing, Pritts said. Hamlin asked whether the Bills won Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. A Contest that was postponed after his collapse, and eventually ruled a no contest.

“The answer is yes, Damar, you won. You won the game of life,” Pritts said.

Asking about the game was a sign to doctors that “not only the lights are on, but he’s home” and was a gratifying sign.

CPR was administered to Hamlin on the field Monday night for multiple minutes after he collapsed following his tackle of Bengals Wide Receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin received oxygen, according to the ESPN broadcast, as he was placed in the ambulance and taken off the field. He was driven to the hospital, where he has remained.

Dr. William Knight IV credited the quick medical response with saving Hamlin’s life. He said a physician was by Hamlin’s side within a minute of him collapsing and recognized that the defensive back did not have a pulse.

An outpouring of support for Hamlin’s GoFundMe page has resulted in over $7 million dollars being raised for his initiative to buy toys for his hometown community of McKees Rocks Pennsylvania. This dwarfed his original goal of $2,500 and as of this printing over 220,000 people have donated to the cause. The family issued this statement, “again thank you for your thoughts prayers and generous support during this time.”