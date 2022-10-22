SAN FRANCISCO—A suspect has been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department for an aggravated assault that occurred on September 20. The SFPD reported at approximately 11:45 p.m., officers assigned to Mission Station responded to the 3500 block of 18th Street for a report of an assault. Officers arrived on scene and met with a 51-year-old male injured from an assault. Officers summoned medics to the scene and the victim was later transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim informed officers he was out on a walk with his dog when he encountered an unknown male suspect who was also outside with his dog. The suspect encouraged his dog to attack the victim’s dog. The suspect struck the victim in the face without warning. The suspect fled the scene and the victim realized noticed his cell phone, which he dropped during the assault, was missing after the suspect fled the scene.

Investigators from the SFPD General Work Detail led the investigation and identified the suspect as David Camet, 35.On October 8; officers assigned to Tenderloin Station were working on in the area of UN Plaza when they observed Camet. He was taken into custody without incident. Camet was later transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon (245(a)(1) PC), battery with serious bodily injury (243(d) PC), and grand theft (487(a) PC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details about the investigation is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.