SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department reported between the dates of September 27, and October 1, officers in the course of 5 different investigations arrested 8 suspects tied to these incidents. During the arrests, officers located and seized 9 firearms, along with narcotics and ammunition.

On September 27, in the area of Ellis Street and Jones Street at approximately 7:27 p.m., Officers located two male suspects inside of a vehicle that were wanted for a sexual assault incident. While on scene, 31-year-old Neris Ivan Mencia Figueroa pulled out a firearm in the presence of officers. Due to the officers’ training experience and restraint, officers were able to place Figueroa under arrest and seize the loaded firearm from him without further incident. Officers developed probable cause to arrest Ariel Murillo-Rosales, 35, related to the sexual assault. Officers located and seized illegal narcotics and unfired cartridges on the scene. Murillo-Rosales and Figueroa were booked into San Francisco County Jail for the below-mentioned charges.

Murillo-Rosales was charged for possession of methamphetamine for sales (11378 H&S) and conspiracy (182a PC). Figueroa was charged for carrying a concealed weapon within a vehicle (25400(a)(1) PC), carrying a concealed weapon upon the person (25400(a)(2) PC), carrying a loaded firearm with the intent to commit a felony (25800(a) PC), unlawful purchase, receipt disposal, sale, offer for sale, or possession with knowledge of change, alteration, removal, or obliteration (23920 PC), possession of a controlled substance while armed (11370.1(a) H&S), brandishing a weapon or firearm in the immediate presence of a peace officer (417(c) PC), armed with a firearm in the commission of a violation or attempted violation (12022(c) PC), possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell (11378 H&S), conspiracy (182(a) PC) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On September 27, Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Turk Street and Van Ness Street at approximately 10:54 p.m., for a vehicle that displayed a license plate that did not belong to that vehicle. Officers detained both subjects inside of the vehicle, and discovered that one of the occupants, Brier Radatz, 31, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest and the other occupant, Erik Kennard, 37, was in possession of numerous loaded firearms (2 rifles and 1 pistol) and other weapons, such as knives, illegal firework, and burglary tools. Radatz and Kennard were placed under arrest and booked into San Francisco County Jail for the below mentioned charges.

Radatz was charged for vehicle registration fraud (4463 CVC), conspiracy (182 PC), driving without a license (12500(a)(1) CVC), theft or misappropriation of lost property (485 PC), possession of burglary tools (466 PC), possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(a) H&S), changing or removing a gun’s identifying information (23900 PC), three counts of carrying a loaded firearm on their person or in a vehicle (25850(a) PC), carrying a firearm concealed within any vehicle under your control or direction (25400(a)(1) PC), felon in possession of ammunition (30305(a)(1) PC), possession of dangerous fireworks without holding a valid permit (12677 HS) and possession of a controlled substance (11350 H&S). Kennard was charged for conspiracy (182 PC), theft or misappropriation of lost property (485 PC), possession of burglary tools (466 PC), possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(a) H&S), possession of a controlled substance (11350 H&S), seat belt violation (27315(a) CVC), changing or removing a gun’s identifying information (23900 PC), four counts of carrying a loaded firearm on their person or in a vehicle (25850(a) PC), two counts of carrying a firearm concealed within any vehicle under your control or direction (25400(a)(1) PC), felon in possession of ammunition (30305(a)(1) PC) and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger (21310 PC).

On September 29, SFPD Narcotics Investigators served a search warrant on the 100 block of Turk Street at approximately 2:31 p.m. for the residence of Winston McDonald, 32. While in the region, investigators observed McDonald walking on the sidewalk and holding suspected illegal narcotics in a clear plastic bag and placed him under arrest. During a search of McDonald’s person, investigators found more illegal narcotics and a concealed loaded firearm. McDonald is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms. He was charged for felon in possession of firearm (29800(a)(1) PC), loaded firearm in public (25850(a) PC), possession of controlled substance while armed (11370.1(a) H&S), possession of methamphetamine for sale (11378 H&S), and awaiting parole revocation hearings (3056 PC). He was booked into San Francisco County Jail for the above mentioned charges.

On September 30, on the 200 block of Hyde Street at approximately 10:54 p.m., SFPD Tenderloin Officers served a search warrant at the residence of Genesis Shellsek, 31. Officers located several firearms, magazines, ammunition and unfired cartridges inside of the residence and seized all items for the investigation. Shellsek was charged and booked into San Francisco County Jail for felon in possession of firearm (29800(a)(1) PC), unlawful possession of ammunition (30305(a)(1) PC), possession of large capacity magazine (32310(a) PC), failure to have the application with the unique serial number or mark of identification provided by the department engraved or permanently affixed to the firearm (29180(b)(2)(a) PC), failure to have the unique serial number or mark of identification provided by the department engraved or permanently affixed to the firearm (29180(2)(a) PC), failure to have the unique serial number engraved or otherwise permanently affixed in a manner that meets or exceeds the requirements imposed on licensed importers and licensed manufacturers 29180(2)(b) PC), and constructing a firearm 29180(a) PC).

On October 1, Officers assigned to Tenderloin Station responded to the area of Larkin Street and O’Farrell Street at approximately 12:21 a.m., regarding a verbal argument. Officers had information that the incident was between unknown males and a firearm was brandished by an unknown male subject. A witness at the scene told officers that an unknown female subject in a wheelchair had a gun hidden in the wheelchair. Officers located both subjects, Raymont Bassett, 33, and Gina Sykes Purdiman, 30, placed them under arrest and seized two loaded firearms at the scene. Bassett was booked into San Francisco County Jail for brandishing a loaded firearm (417(b) PC), carrying a concealed firearm in public (25400(a)(2) PC), carrying a loaded firearm in public (25850(a) PC), felon in possession of firearm (29800(a)(1) PC), convicted felon in possession of firearm (29900(a) PC), unlawful possession of ammunition (30305(a) PC), conspiracy (182(a) PC), unlawful purchase, receipt, disposal, sale, offer for sale, or possession with knowledge of change, alteration, removal, or obliteration of a firearm (23920 PC), probation violation (1203.2(a) PC), and possession of methamphetamine (11377(a) H&S). Purdiman was booked at the San Francisco County Jail for carrying a concealed firearm in public (25400(a)(2) PC), loaded firearm in public (25850(a) PC), conspiracy (182(a) PC), unlawful purchase, receipt, disposal, sale, offer for sale, or possession with knowledge of change, alteration, removal, or obliteration of a firearm (23920 PC), carrying a concealed dirk or dagger (21310 PC), and possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(a) H&S).

The SFPD are still investigating the cases. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.