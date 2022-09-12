SAN BRUNO—A dead body was found at the San Bruno BART station on Sunday, September 11. This prompted the station to close down for a few hours while investigators assessed the scene.

The body was found on one of the platforms. After officials assessed the scene they announced that they do not think any foul play resulted in the death of this person.

At 1:21 p.m. BART wrote on their Twitter account that they were closing down due to a “major medical emergency.” The only train route affected was the Antioch-SFO/Millbrae yellow line. The station reopened at 3 p.m. and trains continued their normal stops at the station.

The San Francisco News reached out to the city’s Chief Medical Examiner for more information but did not hear back before print.