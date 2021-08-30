SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested Deandre Reid, 20, of San Francisco for his role in the death of another man on August 16. The SFPD reported that at approximately 8:09 a.m., officers from the Bayview Station responded to the 2400 block of San Bruno Avenue about a shooting. Upon arriving on the scene, officers found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died from injuries sustained. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. Investigators from the SFPD Homicide Detail responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

SFPD Homicide Investigators obtained a warrant for Reid’s arrest. He was taken into custody on Wednesday August 25, investigators from the SFPD Community Violence Response Team (CVRT) located Reid on the 5800 block of Horton Street in Emeryville. He was transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked on one count of murder (187 PC).

The SFPD is alerting the public that the case remains an active investigation. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.