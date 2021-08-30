SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to a homicide that transpired on August 13. The SFPD indicated in a press release that at approximately 11:40 p.m. officers from the Tenderloin Station responded to the 300 block of Turk Street about a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and found two shooting victims.

The first victim, a 23-year-old male, was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The second victim, a 51-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined that two suspects fled the scene in a dark SUV after the shooting. Investigators from the SFPD Homicide Detail responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Investigators acquired information that identified the murder suspect as Jhacorey Wyatt, 25. On August 23, SFPD Homicide investigators were contacted by agents from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation who advised them Wyatt was being held in Sacramento County Jail and was set for release. Officers from Tenderloin Station responded and took custody of Wyatt. He was transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked on one count of murder (187(a) PC), attempted murder (664/187(a) PC) and parole violation (3056(a) PC).

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.