SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect involved in a fatal stabbing in the Bayview District that occurred on August 22. The SFPD reported at approximately 7:32 a.m., officers assigned to Bayview Station responded to the area of Wallace Avenue and Jennings Street regarding a stabbing.

Officers arrived on scene and found a 48-year-old male with a stab wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later determined that the victim died from a gunshot wound. The SFPD Homicide Detail responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

During the course of the investigation, SFPD Homicide investigators and members of the Crime Gun Investigation Center (CGIC) identified the suspect as Dereck Ardis, 52, from San Francisco, and developed probable cause to obtain an arrest and search warrants.

On Friday, October 7, at approximately 2:10 p.m. officers assigned to the Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) located Ardis on the 3500 block of 3rd St. and detained Ardis without incident. Ardis, who is currently on federal probation, was in possession of a handgun loaded with a high-capacity magazine at the time of his arrest. Officers served the search warrants on the 800 block of Jamestown Ave. and the 300 block of North Access Rd., where they located and seized evidence related to the investigation.

Ardis was transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked on two arrest warrants (San Francisco Warrant # 829273, Violation 187(a)PC, No Bail Amount; US Marshals Warrant # 231110070048, Federal Probation Violation, No Bail Amount).

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters can remain anonymous.