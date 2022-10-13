SAN FRANCISCO—More than eight pounds of narcotics has been seized in the Tenderloin District by the San Francisco Police Department on October 8. The SFPD reported at approximately 1:30 a.m., officers from the Tenderloin Station were investigating a battery and criminal threats incident from the previous evening. Officers received information that the suspect was possibly located in the area of Golden Gate Avenue and Larkin Streets. Authorities located and detained a male believed to be the suspect and developed probable cause to place the suspect, Miguel Ramos, 24, under arrest for battery and criminal threats.

During the arrest search, the SFPD located and seized nearly $1,000 in U.S. Currency and 3.6 kilograms of narcotics that were in Ramos’ possession. Among the 3.6 kilograms of narcotics, 3.5 kilograms (nearly eight pounds) was suspected fentanyl.

Ramos was booked into San Francisco County Jail for charges of Criminal Threats (422(a) PC), Brandishing a Firearm (417(a)(2) PC), Battery (242 PC), three counts of Possession for Sale for Fentanyl, Cocaine Salt, and Heroin (11351 H&S), Cocaine Base Possession for Sale (11351.5 H&S), Alprazolam Possession for Sale (11375(b)(1) H&S), Methamphetamine Possession for Sale (11378 H&S).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.