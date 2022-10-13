SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a stabbing that transpired on Market Street on Tuesday, October 11. The SFPD reported at approximately 8:26 p.m., officers assigned to the Mission Station responded to the 2000 block of Market Street about a stabbing.

Officers arrived on scene and found a male being treated by paramedics for possible stab wounds. The medics transported the victim to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries, where he later died. The name and age of the victim has not yet been disclosed to the public.

Investigators from the San Francisco Police Homicide Detail responded to the scene and took over the investigation. There have not been any arrests in the case.

Anyone with details regarding the case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.