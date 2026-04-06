SAN FRANCISCO—Dewayne Williams, 34, and his spouse went on a weekend trip to the Monterey area from San Francisco on the weekend of Saturday, March 28 – Sunday, March 29, including a trip to Monterey Bay Aquarium. Williams has been reported missing by his wife when he did not return to the motel.

He was last seen Sunday, March 29, leaving Gateway Lodge, which is located on Fremont Boulevard, at 4 a.m. without his mobile, which he does not even own, going for a walk when it was still dark outdoors. From 3:30 a.m. to 4:00 a.m., he may have returned to his motel room, wishing to return to a bus stop to get back a jacket he previously left behind.

There was video footage that captured him walking north from Fremont Boulevard near Playa Avenue.

Since March 29, he had not been seen or heard from. His disappearance is considered to be suspicious by Seaside Police Department, he has no known history mental health issues or going missing. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black jeans and orange Nike shoes. He is about 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

If anyone has any information about Williams’ whereabouts, contact the Seaside Police Department at (831) 899-6748 or call 9-1-1.