SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, April 4, police officers from the San Francisco Police Department were dispatched to a shooting before 12 p.m. at the intersection of Cambon Drive and Cardenas Avenue in the Parkmerced neighborhood. The region is approximately one mile south of Stonestown Galleria and close to San Francisco State University campus.

One person, who was found at the scene with non-life-threatening gunshot wound, was taken to a nearby local hospital. They are expected to recover. There have not been any suspects taken into police custody, though police scoured the area as it is still a pending investigation.

To notify the San Francisco Police Department of any information on this case send an anonymous Text-A-Tip to TIP411, starting the message with ‘SFPD’ or call the San Francisco Police Tip Line at (415) 575-4444.