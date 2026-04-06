HOLLYWOOD—We’re only on episode 6 of season 50 of “Survivor.” We’ve had 1 bad episode; I think you all know which one I’m referring to. With that said, we had a blindside last week with Charlie getting the boot. This week’s episode, ‘The Blood Moon’ was a jam-packed episode as we saw the merge. So those 3 tribes became 1 tribe with 17 players, yes, I have to count these 17 players. Yes, I was trying to figure out precisely how the editing would take place.

Rizo gloated in his move to take out Charlie, while Dee did damage control with Jonathan. Jonathan realized it was better to just play along and try to ensure he could continue to work with Dee and Kamilla as allies. The merge had everyone giddy. Ozzy decided to share with Emily that he has an idol, I don’t know if that is wise Ozzy, Emily is a loose cannon, and he shared that information with Christian also. I just want to see one season where a player has an idol, but NO ONE KNOWS BUT THE PERSON WITH THE IDOL.

The constant chatter was too much, thanks Cirie, and Aubry was aware that everyone knew she had an idol. Ozzy learned that Genevieve gave him the idol. Rizo suspected that Genevieve gave him the idol, but she denied it. This has to be horrible strategy for me; I would not be spilling I had an idol to anyone. Cirie considers Rizo and Ozzy her strongest allies. Not surprised to see Joe, Jonathan, Coach, Colby and the other alpha guys being aligned. Jonathan is narrating a lot, which makes me think he’s in the game for the long haul.

Manulevu is the name of the merged tribe, that say some fun, when a boat arrived with a message, letting our contestants noting an advantage was hidden in the jungle, and the players scrambled. Wow, Rizo walked right past the advantage on a tree. Colby was not doing well physically, which makes me worry about him long-term. Ozzy of all people found the advantage.

Damn, Ozzy discovered he is being forced to go to Exile Island, and he has to choose a person, and Emily had a great point, he’s likely safe. Ozzy, who are you going to pick? He chose Rizo. Smart, he knows nothing about this guy, but at the same time, i think he should have left Rizo with the sharks.

Jeff Probst finally arrives for this Immunity Challenge, but we have a merge that splits into multiple tribes. What is the point of a merge with split tribes. It is stupid and its annoying because people in good positions get screwed over. The fans didn’t vote for this, the producers did. Jeff jeez you’re talking too much, just get to it, as he finally revealed the Blood Moon is upon us. Kamilla was petrified, because Jeff revealed that 3 players will be booted from the game.

Three people will be safe from the 3 tribes of 5, 1 person will be voted from each tribe. I would prefer just to send the contestants to Tribal Council 3 times. Jury starts after the 3 players are voted out tonight. Yeah, that is a total bummer, sorry, with the tribes being:

-Genevieve, Aubry, Devens, Joe and Christian on the Purple Team.

-Jonathan, Stephenie, Chrissy, Kamilla and Tiffany on the Orange Team.

-Cirie, Emily, Colby, Coach and Dee on the Blue Team.

Devens, Jonathan, Emily, Colby all dropped, soon followed by Cirie. So, on Blue it was either Dee or Coach, but Dee won, but she couldn’t last any longer. People started dropping like flies with Christian winning immunity on his team, but he dropped. That means Stephenie, Chrissy or Kamilla would win, but it came down to Stephenie and Chrissy, Stephenie earned immunity and the Applebee’s prize for her tribe.

On Exile Island, Ozzy was meditating, but Rizo was miserable. So, Ozzy and Rizo bonded, and he revealed he had the other idol. I do not need to see people eating at Applebee’s I could care less. Chrissy didn’t want to talk about game, but as Stephenie stated spot-on, the game is never on pause. Tiffany made it clear that Chrissy hasn’t even tried to align with her, and she doesn’t want her on the jury.

Thank God I changed the channel during that unnecessary presidential update. The rivalry between Aubry and Genevieve has come to a head. Aubry revealed there is NO WAY she is not using that idol. Smart girl, as Christian and Devens realized that. Genevieve realized she needed to target Devens, because she knew she was in trouble. Genevieve threw out to Christian that people are grouping him with Devens. Genevieve is good, she really is! So, Joe, Devens and Genevieve are all in trouble on this tribe.

Now we transition to Cirie, Dee and Emily realizing that Colby and Coach are in trouble. Colby’s injured foot and him not having a vote is just bad, he can’t even utilize his Shot in the Dark. Coach warned Dee that Emily wanted her out, but that feels like a major bluff. Dee realized that Coach was immediately lying. Damn, Dee and Emily want Coach out, and that information was relied to Cirie who didn’t love the idea. I’m sorry, Cirie is good as hell. Colby what are you doing!? You just gave Dee the ammunition she needs to take you out.

We have the tribe I’m eager most about involving Tiffany, Kamilla, Jonathan and Chrissy, Stephenie. Chrissy got emotional with Kamilla, but I feel like she is playing things up. Stephenie wanted to take out Kamilla and wanted to utilize Jonathan to make it happen. Chrissy was compelling as hell, and wants Kamilla out, when she should be targeting Tiffany. I suspect we are about to see a rivalry erupt involving Tiffany and Chrissy in the coming episodes.

The first Tribal Council involved Tiffany, Kamilla, Jonathan, Stephenie and Chrissy. This TC made it clear that lines are going to be drawn, and there will be consequences rippling throughout the game. Stephenie is like invisible. It’s so obvious she is not winning this season because she is such a backseat player. Jonathan is the swing vote, and I think it might bite him in the butt later in the game. In a close vote, Kamilla got blindsided with Jonathan voting against her, and she knew it, calling him out when she was booted. Tiff was not happy!

The next Tribal Council was fun as this rivalry between Genevieve and Aubry was coming to a head. Genevieve just sealed her fate in the oddest way. I was certain Aubry was playing that idol, but she didn’t as Genevieve played her Shot in the Dark, and she was Not Safe. Wow, Christian and Devens were waiting to see if Aubry would play that idol and she banked it. I would have too in that situation. If Genevieve was safe, she would have played that idol. Class act from Genevieve, I truly would have loved to see her continue playing because she has been a fantastic character all season, and it felt like Aubry had a bit of guilt.

This Final Tribe is probably the biggest dud of all duds because it felt so obvious it was Coach or Colby. Colby is delivering his swan song, talking about his injured toe, not having a vote, and looking like a dead man walking. It was so obvious Colby was going home here because of the music that was playing. Honestly, I would have preferred a large merge vote with everyone involved. I love this for Cirie and Colby, but everyone else chatting I could care less.

As expected, Colby got the boot, I think have this triple elimination, NEXT WEEK’S vote is actually going to be an exciting one. Next week’s preview sees the war erupt, as Dee, Tiffany go to war with Jonathan and the Coach we love returns to the game. Gosh, next week can’t come fast enough!