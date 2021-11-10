SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to a dog stabbing that occurred on October 27. The SFPD indicated that at approximately 5:50 p.m., officers from the Bayview District Station responded to the 1400 block of Shafter Ave. regarding a dog that was stabbed.

Upon arrival, officers contacted a 50-year-old female who was holding her Terrier mix dog that was suffering from a stab wound. Officers rendered aid to the dog and transported the dog to the animal hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim stated she and her dog were sitting in her parked car when a male without provocation brandished a knife at the victim, threatened the victim, then proceeded to stab the dog through the vehicle window and walked away.

During the investigation, the suspect, Derrick Juan Strong, 35, of San Francisco, was located and arrested near the scene of the stabbing. Officers conducted a search of the suspect and located and seized a knife that was in his possession.

Officers developed probable cause to arrest Strong for criminal threats (422(a) PC), maliciously injuring an animal (597(a) PC), and brandishing a weapon other than a firearm (417(a)(1) PC) for this unprovoked violent attack.

The dog is now at home recovering with his family. The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Written By Casey Jacobs