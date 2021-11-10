SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investing a homicide that transpired on Alemany Boulevard on Wednesday, November 3. The SFPD reported that at approximately 11:45 a.m., officers from Ingleside Station responded to the 2800 block of Alemany Boulevard for a possible deceased subject.

Officers arrived on scene and located an unidentified adult male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The San Francisco Medical Examiner arrived on scene and deemed the incident a homicide. This investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail. The name and age of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.