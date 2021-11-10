SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a homicide that transpired on Haight Street on Thursday, November 4. The SFPD reported at approximately 1 p.m., officers from Park Station responded to the 1400 block of Haight Street regarding a shooting that transpired.

Officers arrived on scene and located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers immediately rendered aid to both victims and summoned medics to the scene. One shooting victim was taken to the hospital. The second victim died from injuries sustained at the scene. The investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail.

Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters can remain anonymous.