SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, November 4, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced that Dominick Jeremiah Valle-Buitrago, 19 was charged in connection to a sexual battery of a minor. He was scheduled to be arraigned on November 4, at 1:30 p.m. in Department 19 at the Hall of Justice. The District Attorney’s Office is moving to have the defendant detained without bail pending trial because of the public safety risk he poses.

Valle-Buitrago is charged with aggravated kidnapping (PC 209(b)(1), committing forcible lewd acts upon a child (PC 288(b)(1)), assault with intent to commit a felony of a person under the age of 18 (PC 220(a)(2)), committing a lewd act upon a child (PC 288(a)), kidnapping (PC 207(a)), and false imprisonment (PC 236).

According to San Francisco Police Department, on October 23, at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the Polo Fields in Golden Gate Park regarding a sexual battery of a minor in the bathrooms. Officers arrested Valle-Buitrago, on October 30, in Pleasant Hill.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details should contact the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.