SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, November 4, the San Francisco Police Department indicated that they launched the “You Can Help, Too” campaign to urge individuals to assist in solving homicides and homicide cold cases following legislation this year that expanded Homicide Reward Fund eligibility, Interim Chief Paul Yep announced.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors amended the city’s Administrative Code earlier in 2025, allowing the SFPD to distribute reward payments to individuals who provide new information in homicide cases that lead to the filing of criminal charges. Previously, individuals were only eligible for the reward fund if charges resulted in a conviction. Rewards may be up to $250,000 in cases where they are offered at the Chief’s discretion.

The legislation allows rewards to be issued to individuals who have a history of prior criminal conduct, including arrests, charges, or convictions. Rewards may be issued to a person wishing to remain anonymous. The purpose of the legislation was to encourage more individuals with information to come forward to authorities when a reward is offered.

The “You Can Help, Too” campaign seeks to spread the word about the change in law and continue to encourage witnesses to come forward and help bring justice to grieving families.

Public participation has been critical in solving homicide cases, and increased community engagement efforts have helped the SFPD increase the clearance rate well above the national average. Year to date, the SFPD’s homicide clearance rate is at 132 percent after investigators solved several cold cases.

“No one should have to endure the unimaginable pain and trauma associated with the loss of a loved one to homicide,” said Interim Police Chief Yep. “SFPD’s Homicide Unit works tirelessly every day to bring justice to homicide victims, their families and friends. With these new changes, we’re encouraging people with information about homicides to work with the SFPD on solving these crimes. You can help, too.”

“This campaign is about making sure every family knows their loved one’s case still matters and that someone out there may hold the key to justice,” said Supervisor Matt Dorsey, who authored the legislation to expand the reward program. “Our message is clear: if you have information that could help solve a homicide, we want to hear from you”.

“This new reward policy will help bring justice for our loved ones whose cases remain unsolved. My heartfelt thanks to Supervisor Matt Dorsey, the Board of Supervisors, and Mayor Daniel Lurie for signing this important legislation into policy,” said Ms. Paulette Brown, whose son, Aubrey Abrakasa Jr., was murdered on August 14, 2006, due to senseless gun violence.

“As a mother and survivor of gun violence, I’m grateful to Mother Paulette Brown, Mayor Lurie, SFPD, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, and all our supporters with restoring the homicide reward funding to help us to stop the killing and start the healing,” said San Francisco Police Commissioner Mattie Scott.

Full criteria for reward eligibility can be found in San Francisco’s Administrative Code Section 10.100-306. Individuals with information about homicide and cold cases are asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”

Individuals can visit the SFPD Homicide and Cold Cases database and search for homicide and cold cases by typing a victim’s name, an incident date, or a combination of both.