SAN FRANCISCO —San Francisco will soon see some self-driving cars, curtsey of General Motors’ self-driving car company. The move was announced December 9 after the GM-owned Cruise received California’s permission to place these cars in the state. There will still be people monitoring from remote locations. The company is aiming to use these vehicles to compete with Uber and Lyft.

California regulators recently gave their approval that allows ride-hailing services to use driverless cars. Cruise CEO Dan Amman promised that the company will go the cautious route and will only dispatch five driverless cars for now.

Cruise had initially wanted their cars to be up and running by the end of last year, but it has proven more challenging to perfect the required technology than top robotics engineers thought.

Waymo, a self-driving car innovator that came from a Google project, also had to move slowly since its launch two years ago in Phoenix. The difference between the two companies is that Waymo was able to steadily expand itself since they’re launch and they also now have a permit to use full driverless cars in California.

Cruise has spent the past five years and two million miles of self-driving to reach the point they’re in now.