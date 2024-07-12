Vacaville, CA – The Vacaville community is mourning 32-year-old Officer Matthew Bowen who was tragically killed while conducting a traffic stop on Thursday morning, July 11, 2024, ABC10 reports. The incident occurred near the intersection of Leisure Town Road and Orange Drive around 10:30 AM, as confirmed by the Vacaville Police Department.

Officer Bowen was in the process of initiating a traffic stop when a vehicle struck him from behind. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Bowen succumbed to his injuries. The driver, identified as 24-year-old Serena C.J. Rodriguez from Auburn, attempted to flee the scene on foot but was detained by bystanders who witnessed the crash.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) determined that Rodriguez was driving under the influence of drugs at the time of the collision. She was arrested at the scene and later booked into Solano County Jail on charges of homicide and DUI causing injury or death.

Officer Bowen had been with the Vacaville Police Department since June 2023, following his tenure at the Concord Police Department from 2019 to 2023. His colleagues remembered him for his exceptional work ethic, solid performance, and friendly demeanor. The Concord Police Department released a heartfelt statement highlighting Bowen’s positive impact and the deep respect he garnered from his peers. He is survived by his wife, two young sons, parents, and brother.

In honor of Bowen’s service and sacrifice, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff, as announced by Governor Gavin Newsom’s office.

As the investigation continues, the Vacaville community stands united in grief, honoring the memory of an officer who dedicated his life to serving and protecting others.

