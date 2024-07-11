SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, July 10, the San Francisco Police Department disclosed that they have identified a suspect involved in a series of home invasions.

The SFPD reported on February 14, at approximately 3:57 a.m., officers responded in the 300 block of Winding Way regarding a home invasion robbery.

Officers contacted victims who stated they were inside their home when multiple unknown suspects forced entry into their residence with firearms. The suspects ransacked the residence, stealing jewelry, a purse worth thousands of dollars, and a vehicle. The suspects fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. One victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

During their investigation, officers discovered evidence leading to Isaiah Banquerigo, 23, from Antioch, CA.

With help from outside jurisdiction investigators, the SFPD determined Banquerigo was suspected of being involved in multiple robberies in other cities as well as the San Francisco home invasion on February 14.

On June 12, investigators of the Strategic Investigation Unit developed probable cause to arrest Banquerigo. Due to the risk of possession of firearms, the SFPD tactical unit located Banquerigo and placed him under arrest in Colma, CA. He was found with a loaded firearm in his possession.

Investigators identified an additional suspect involved in the home invasion from February 14. Officers developed probable cause to arrest Montana Jones, 21, for his involvement in the robbery.

In collaboration with the Oakland Police Department, Jones was located and arrested by OPD on July 2. With the help of the SFPD Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT), Jones was transported to the San Francisco County Jail.

Jones and Banquerigo were booked into San Francisco County Jail for the following charges: 209 PC (Kidnapping) 211 PC (Robbery) 459 PC (Burglary) 245(a)(2) PC (Aggravated Assault) 215 PC (Car Jacking) 182 PC (Conspiracy).

A review of recent home invasion robberies has led investigators to believe the robberies are being committed by the same group of suspects. Investigators are looking into connections to past incidents based on similarities in suspect description, victim similarities, and modus operandi (M.O.).

Investigators are continuing to develop additional leads and gather evidence to identify the outstanding suspects responsible for the abovementioned incident and series of home invasion robberies that have transpired in San Francisco.