SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, July 10, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office disclosed that Eric Notrick, 42, of San Francisco has been charged in connection to a violent confrontation with law enforcement serving an eviction order at a residence on Roosevelt Way.

The defendant was arraigned on July 8, and pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied all allegations. He is charged with five counts of attempted murder of a public official (PC 217.1 (b)), one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm (PC 245(b)) and one count of discharge a firearm at an inhabited dwelling. The criminal complaint also alleges that Notrick personally and intentionally discharged a firearm (PC 12022.53(c)) and that he used a firearm in the commission of these crimes (PC 12022.5(a)).

According to court records, on July 3, at 10:49 a.m., deputies from the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department arrived at a residence on Roosevelt Way to evict Eric Notrick from the property. The deputies knocked on his door to announce their presence and the eviction. The defendant allegedly responded verbally before suddenly firing seven times through the door at the deputies. Deputies notified the San Francisco Police Department who worked to secure the area and negotiate with Notrick. Members of the SFPD Tactical Team took the suspect into custody after several hours of negotiations without incident.

His next court date is July 30, to schedule the preliminary hearing in this matter. Prosecutors moved to have him detained pending trial because of the public safety risk he poses. The court granted the motion to detain without prejudice and Notrick remains in custody. The court also ordered that he stay away from each of the victims in the incident.

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.