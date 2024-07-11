SAN FRANCISCO—On July 1, the San Francisco Fire Department reported that a fire on Leavenworth Street left one person dead.

Firefighters were alerted to a fire inside an apartment on Leavenworth at Geary Street in San just before 5:30 a.m. They arrived to find smoke on all floors and a fire on the first floor.

Rescuers performed a thorough search, removed one adult from the apartment where the fire started, and began CPR immediately once outside. The victim, an adult male, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Fire investigators were notified early in the incident and are coordinating with law enforcement to determine the cause of this fire.

No other units were damaged, and residents can reenter the building as soon as investigators complete their work. Residents are reminded to treat all fire alarm activations as an alert of fire and evacuate swiftly and safely. The name and age of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.