SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, February 5, a man was assaulted and robbed near Bush Street and Taylor Street in the Lower Nob Hill neighborhood. He was transferred to a local San Francisco hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, February 19, at approximately 11:40 a.m., undercover officers with the San Francisco Police Department located and apprehended Eduardo Cruz Vivero, 34, near Leavenworth Street and Eddy Street in the Tenderloin neighborhood. Cruz Vivero was booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault and robbery as well as outstanding arrest warrant from San Mateo County and narcotics-related charges, including possession of narcotics paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.

On Saturday, February 21, the victim died from injuries he sustained at the hospital. The name and age of the victim have not been disclosed to the public.

On Monday, February 23, the SFPD and San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced charges will be upgraded to murder for Cruz Vivero.