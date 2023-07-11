SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a homicide that transpired on Monday, July 3. The SFPD reported at approximately 6:40 p.m., officers from the Bayview Station responded to the area of 3rd Street and Egbert Avenue for a report of an aggravated assault.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 63-year-old female down on the sidewalk. Officers rendered medical aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim was later taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers spoke with witnesses who said that the victim was walking on the sidewalk when she was approached from behind by an unknown female suspect who pushed the victim, causing her to fall to the ground and struck her head.

On July 5, despite life-saving efforts by hospital staff, the victim died from injuries sustained. The name of the victim has not been disclosed.

Investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail are leading this investigation.

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.