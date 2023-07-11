SAN FRANCISCO—A Gucci store located near San Francisco’s Union Square was robbed on Monday, July 10, at around 3:30 p.m. According to reports there were six men involved in the robbery one of which was armed.

The suspects entered the store located on 240 Stockton Street running back and forth grabbing handbags from displays. The handbags are worth about $1,000 each. Investigators could not comment on the value of the items, or the types of items stolen.

According to the SFPD the suspects were also involved in a separate robbery, and they were in a pursuit with them near the Peninsula. Officials lost the suspects during the pursuit and an arrest wasn’t made. It is unknown where or when the separate robbery took place.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411, beginning the message with SFPD. You can remain anonymous.

Other luxury stores in Union Square have been victimized by robberies. Back in November 2021 there was a reported smash-and-grab spree where suspects took most of Luis Vuitton’s inventory display before officers arrived.

In 2017 thieves ran a car into the front portion of the Union Square Gucci store getting away with thousands of dollars in merchandise.