SAN FRANCISCO—23-year-old Ari Liccardo was found guilty by a San Francisco jury on Tuesday, July 11, for bringing a gun to a memorial that was held for two victims who died by gunfire on April 6, 2022. He faces three years in prison.

Liccardo, who is a convicted parolee, was found guilty of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm as a convicted person and possessing a firearm as a prohibited person.

“The jury’s verdict holds Mr. Liccardo accountable and sends a message that San Franciscans will not tolerate violations of common-sense gun policy,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in a statement. “Our gun policies are designed to keep us all safe and guns out of the hands of people who should not have them.”

The 2022 memorial was held in Alice Chambers Playground to honor the victims of a shooting that took place three days prior. At around 8 p.m. that day the SFPD who were present at the memorial identified Liccardo as a person on probation. SFPD officials approached him and conducted a search of his person and his car which was parked directly in front of the memorial. Officers found a loaded gun with 10 bullets in the glove compartment.

“The defendant’s decision endangered everyone in the area of Alice Chalmers including people that were present to attend the memorial and people who were present at the public park and playground,” said Assistant Districk Attorney Josiah Bournes. “I appreciate the jury’s service and careful consideration of the evidence.”

Liccardo’s sentencing is scheduled for August 11, 2023.

No arrests have been made in connection to the April 3, 2022, shooting that took the lives of Brandon Alexander Cheese, 22, and Kieran Carlson, 20. Two other victims were hit by gunfire and survived.

SFPD announced earlier this year that they are offering a $100,000 reward for any information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the death of Cheese and Carlson. Investigators believe that the suspect(s) got away in a silver Honda Accord after the murders transpired.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact San Francisco Police Department Sgt. Nico Discenza at 415-553-9069, or by calling the SFPD’s 24-Hour Tip Line at 415-575-4444.