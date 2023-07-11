SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested 32 adults and cited 81 minors who were attending the Dolores Hill Bomb skateboarding event near the Mission District on Saturday, July 8.

In a press release issued by the SFPD on Sunday, July 9, at approximately 6:15 p.m. that day, a large group of people with skateboards gathered in and around Dolores Park. At Cumberland and Dolores Streets, officers noticed fireworks being set off and received multiple reports of vandalism. Officers responded to the area and assisted residents who were afraid for their safety.

32 adults were arrested and booked at San Francisco County Jail for inciting a riot, remaining present at an unlawful assembly, and conspiracy. One adult was cited and released for resisting arrest, another was cited and released for inciting a riot along with a few other juveniles.

By 7:10 p.m. a sergeant was approached by a male who spat in his face. The sergeant attempted to detain the suspect and while doing so was approached by a female who tried interfering with the procedure. The sergeant was assaulted and suffered lacerations to his face. He was later transported to a nearby hospital. Both of the underaged suspects in this incident were detained.

The 16-year-old male suspect was arrested for aggravated assault, violence against an officer, assault and battery, conspiracy, and crimes involving a juvenile. He was transported to a hospital sustaining non-life-threatening injuries and was later booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.

The 15-year-old female suspect was arrested for delaying/resisting arrest. As the arrests were being made the crowd began throwing ignited fireworks, smoke bombs, glass bottles, and metal cans at officers.

At 8:12 p.m. about 200 people with skateboards gathered at 18th and Dolores Streets. They were seen removing barricades as the officers’ dispersal orders continued. The crowd did not comply. Around the same time a group of people approached an occupied MUNI LRV at forced it to stop. The crowd began vandalizing the MUNI LRV and police made their arrests at approximately 8:45 p.m. Officers seized several firearms left at the scene and unignited fireworks. They also found narcotics paraphernalia.

Officers have previously described the popular Dolores Hill Bomb annual event as an unpermitted, non-sanctioned event which has previously taken over streets and resulted in property damage.

While arrests have been made, these incidents remain open and active investigations. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.