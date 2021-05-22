SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, May 19 the San Francisco Fire department responded to a house fire at 6:16 a.m. on 1130 Shrader Street. The house fire took the life of one elderly resident that passed away on the scene.

The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office identified the sole victim of the fire as 78 year-old Anthony Bowles who lived alone and suffered from Parkinson’s disease. Bowles was rushed out of the burning building by firefighters and was attended to by EMTs, but passed away soon after. The fire was a one alarm fire that engulfed the top floor of a three story Victorian home in the Cole Valley neighborhood. The intersection of Grattan Street and Cole Street was closed off from traffic on Parnassus Avenue in order for firefighters to have enough room to work on the fire which was contained by 8 a.m.

The house was located in a densely packed neighborhood that when combined with the 30 mile an hour winds could have spread the fire even further. The fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire.