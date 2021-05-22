SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, May 19 the San Francisco Police Department announced the arrest of a juvenile suspect in connection to an aggravated assault that occurred on Grant Avenue. At 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 15 the suspect struck a 44-year-old female victim in the face when she attempted to stop him from stealing smartphone cases from her shop. The suspect then fled the scene of the crime.

According to police, the 16 year-old suspect returned to the store at approximately 5:40 p.m. where he attempted to steal the phone cases and sprayed the same victim with something that caused irritation to her eyes and face. He then fled the scene once again and the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and has since been released.

On May 18, 2021 central station police officers recognized the suspect as being a resident of the same neighborhood from surveillance footage.

Once the police arrived at the suspect’s residence, they arrested him in front of his parents. The suspect was admitted to the Juvenile Justice Center on the charges of robbery, assault with a caustic chemical, theft and battery.

The investigation is still open and police ask that anyone with information to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.