SAN FRANCISCO—At 11:17 a.m. on Friday, May 21 the San Francisco Police Department and Emergency Services responded to a report of a collision where a vehicle struck a motorcyclist. The incident occurred on Hyde Street and California Street. Police blocked traffic going in both directions and established a perimeter.

The motorcyclist was struck in front of the Hydeout bar located on the intersection and in front of the Trader Joe’s parking lot. The fire department can be seen surrounding the area on footage provided by Citizen App.

The SFPD have not released any information about the incident or the status of the victim at the time of this writing.