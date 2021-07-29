SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Fire Department Firefighters fought an elevator room and shaft fire at the Telegraph Hill Apartment building on July 28. The fire was contained and no injuries have been reported by the SFFD.

Firefighters responded to a first-alarm fire on 350 Union Street that was caused by an elevator motor, at approximately 11:14 a.m. Tenants self-evacuated the building while rescue teams searched the building for remaining tenants.

The fire was contained in the elevator and machine room by the SFFD at approximately 11:30 a.m. No injuries were reported by the SFFD in a Twitter update.

Firefighters commended tenants for self-evacuating via Twitter post. The fire was contained and controlled, according to the SFFD.

No tenants were displaced by this fire. No further information has been released regarding this incident.