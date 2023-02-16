SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a homicide that transpired on Tuesday, February 14 in the area of Ellis and Hyde Streets. The SFPD reported that at approximately 1:12 a.m. officers assigned to the Tenderloin Station responded to the area about a stabbing.

Officers arrived on scene and found an adult male suffering from apparent stab wounds. The officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene, but the victim died from his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The name and the age of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

The SFPD Homicide Detail responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Anyone with details regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.