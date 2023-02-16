SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department Missing Person Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing at-risk adult.

The SFPD reported that Avery Johnson, 27, was last seen at his residence on the 1500 block of Eddy Street in San Francisco on Friday, February 3, at 12 a.m. Johnson is autistic and is considered “at-risk.”

He is described as a Black male, standing 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray and white striped hooded sweater, gray pants, and a baseball cap with a dollar sign emblem on the front.

Anyone who locates Avery Johnson should contact 911 and report his current location and physical description. Anyone with details on his possible whereabouts can call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.