CALIFORNIA—SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk confirmed on Tuesday, December 8 at the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council summit that he moved from California to the state of Texas.

The confirmation comes after CNBC reported last week that Musk told his friends and associates of about plans to relocate to the Lone Star State. He confirmed it at the summit, saying, “Yes, I have moved to Texas.”

Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla indicated he decided to move after problems with California’s technology regulations. Problems escalated this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Back in May 2020, Musk threatened to move Tesla Inc. out of California after a stay-at-home order was issued by Governor Gavin Newsom. Musk tweeted on May 9:

“Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately…”

Musk’s company filed a lawsuit against Alameda County’s stay-at-home order and defied the order by allowing Tesla employees to go back to work in its Tesla factory in Fremont. He tweeted on May 11 that “if anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.”

The Alameda County Public Health Department reached a deal with the company to continue operations, but only if employees followed safety health protocols.

Keith Rabois, a Bay Area technology executive, said in November 2020 that he is relocating from San Francisco to Florida. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey indicated plans to move to Africa. Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale stated in November 2020 that he is moving from San Francisco to Austin, Texas.